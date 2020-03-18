BPSC 65th Civil Services Exam: Dates, Selection, Syllabus, Pattern, Result, Cut off Marks, Notification

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is soon going to conduct the BPSC 65th CCE Mains exam for the recruitment of 434 vacancies in the Bihar Civil Services. The BPSC 65th Prelims Result has already been released on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Bihar PSC has shortlisted a total of 6517 candidates for the BPSC 65th Mains examination. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar Civil Services exam can check here the full details of the BPSC CCE Notification PDF such as exam dates, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, cut off marks, merit list, question papers, mock tests and so much more. In this article, we have shared the detailed information on the BPSC Civil Services. Go through these details below and start your preparations now for the BPSC 65th and BPSC 66th Civil Services examination.
The Bihar BPSC Civil Services Recruitment is carried out through three phased process - prelims exam, mains exam and interview. Candidates need to secure BPSC Cut Off Marks to qualify the Prelims and Mains examinations. Upon qualifying the selection process, candidates are posted as Municipal Executive Officer, Police Vice-Chancellor, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, etc. Candidates who are able to fetch recruitment in Bihar government are offered the pay scale of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs. 5400, Rs 4800, Rs 4200.
Let's first have a look at the important dates of the BPSC Bihar Civil Services Exam 2020-21 below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
BPSC 65th Prelims Result
|
6 March 2020
|
Mains Exam Date
|
June 2020
|
Mains Exam Result
|
October 2020
|
BPSC 65th Interview
|
December 2020
BPSC Civil Services: Selection Process
Candidates who want to get through the Bihar Civil Services have to appear for these three successive stages:
- Preliminary Exam
- Mains Exam
- Interview
BPSC Civil Services: Exam Pattern
Let's now have a look at the detailed exam pattern of the BPSC Prelims and Mains examinations below along with the marking scheme.
BPSC 65th Prelims Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies
General Knowledge
Current Affairs
|
150
|
2 Hours
- BPSC Prelims exam is qualifying in nature; marks obtained in this stage are not counted for final merit list.
- The questions will be asked in objective multiple choice format
- The paper will be of total 150 marks
- The duration of exam is 2 hours
- Language of the question paper will be bilingual - Hindi and English
- There will be no negative marking.
BPSC 65th Main Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Hindi
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
General Studies Paper 1
|
300
|
3 Hours
|
General Studies Paper 2
|
300
|
3 Hours
|
Optional Paper
|
300
|
3 Hours
- The General Hindi paper is qualifying in nature.
- The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of scores fetched from 900 marks of GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper.
- There is a list of 34 optional subjects from which candidates can choose a subject for the exam
BPSC Syllabus: Prelims & Mains
Go through the detailed BPSC Syllabus of Prelims and Mains exam below and start your preparations accordingly for the upcoming exam. The syllabus given below is based on the official notification of the BPSC. Also, Download PDF BPSC Syllabus in Hindi from the link shared below:
BPSC Prelims Syllabus
|
General Science
|
Current Affairs - International & National importance
|
Indian History
History of Bihar
|
Indian Geography
Geography of Bihar
|
General geography
|
Indian polity
|
Indian economy and Bihar's economy
|
Indian Freedom Movements
|
General Mental Ability & Reasoning
BPSC Mains Syllabus
|
General Hindi
(Qualifying)
|
Hindi Essay: 30 Marks
Grammar: 30 Marks
Syntax: 25 Marks
Summarisation: 15 Marks
|
GS Paper 1
|
Indian Modern History
Indian culture
Bihar's role in Indian freedom struggle
Santhal Uprising in Bihar
Birsa movement
Champaran Satyagrah
Quit India Movement
Mauryan and Pal art
Patna Qulam painting
Roles of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru
Current Affairs National & International importance
Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams
|
GS Paper 2
|
Indian Polity
Indian economy and Indian Geography
Role and impact of science and technology
|
Optional Paper
|
Candidates can choose the optional subject from these 34 subjects:
Agriculture
Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science
Anthropology
Botany
Chemistry
Civil Engineering
Commerce & Accountancy
Economics
Electrical Engineering
Geography
Geology
History
Labour and Social Welfare
Law
Management
Mathematics
Mechanical Engineering
Philosophy
Physics
Political Science & International Relations
Psychology
Public Administration
Sociology
Statistics
Zoology
Hindi Language and Literature
English Language and Literature
Urdu Language and Literature
Bangla Language and Literature
Sanskrit Language and Literature
Persian Language and Literature
Arabic Language and Literature
Pali Language and Literature
Maithili Language and Literature
BPSC 65th Interview
Candidates who are able to qualify the Bihar Civil Services Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Interview Round. The BPSC 65th Interview is scheduled to take place in December 2020. The Interview is of total 120 marks. Candidates who are able to qualify the interview round get shortlisted for the final merit list.
BPSC Cut Off Marks: Prelims & Mains
In order to get shortlisted for Interview round, candidates need to obtain cut off marks in prelims as well as mains exam of BPSC CCE. The Cut off marks are different for prelims and mains exams. Have a look at the official BPSC 65th Prelims Cut off below:
BPSC 65th Prelims Cut Off 2019-20
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
GEN
|
97
|
GEN (F)
|
91
|
EWS
|
92
|
EWS (F)
|
87
|
SC
|
89
|
SC (F)
|
79
|
ST
|
89
|
ST (F)
|
89
|
EBC
|
92
|
EBC (F)
|
876
|
BC
|
94
|
BC (F)
|
88
|
BCL
|
86
|
PwD-VH/VI
|
82
|
PwD-DD
|
81
|
PwD-OH
|
89
|
PwD-MD
|
53
|
Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters
|
88
Note: Here 'F' stands for Female
BPSC: Important Current Affairs Topics
Have a look at the important current affairs topics on the link mentioned below to boost your preparation level:
BPSC 65th Important Current Affairs Topics
Let's now have a look at the frequently asked questions on Bihar Civil Services exam:
What is BPSC 65th Mains Exam date?
BPSC will conduct the 65th CCE Mains exam in June 2020.
How is final merit list prepared for the BPSC Civil Services?
The final merit list of BPSC 65th CCE will be prepared out of total 1020 marks (900 Marks of Mains and 120 Marks of Interview)
When will BPSC 66th Notification release?
The BPSC 66th Notification will release in the month of May 2020.