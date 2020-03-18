BPSC 65th Civil Services Exam: Dates, Selection, Syllabus, Pattern, Result, Cut off Marks, Notification

Search

BPSC 65th/66th: Bihar Public Service Commission is going to conduct the 65th BPSC Mains exam for recruitment of 434 vacancies in Bihar. Check here BPSC Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Notification details such as exam dates, eligibility, syllabus, selection process, result date, cut off, merit list & others.  

Mar 18, 2020 18:07 IST
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is soon going to conduct the BPSC 65th CCE Mains exam for the recruitment of 434 vacancies in the Bihar Civil Services. The BPSC 65th Prelims Result has already been released on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Bihar PSC has shortlisted a total of 6517 candidates for the BPSC 65th Mains examination. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar Civil Services exam can check here the full details of the BPSC CCE Notification PDF such as exam dates, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, cut off marks, merit list, question papers, mock tests and so much more. In this article, we have shared the detailed information on the BPSC Civil Services. Go through these details below and start your preparations now for the BPSC 65th and BPSC 66th Civil Services examination.

The Bihar BPSC Civil Services Recruitment is carried out through three phased process - prelims exam, mains exam and interview. Candidates need to secure BPSC Cut Off Marks to qualify the Prelims and Mains examinations. Upon qualifying the selection process, candidates are posted as Municipal Executive Officer, Police Vice-Chancellor, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, etc. Candidates who are able to fetch recruitment in Bihar government are offered the pay scale of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs. 5400, Rs 4800, Rs 4200.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of the BPSC Bihar Civil Services Exam 2020-21 below:

Event

Date

BPSC 65th Prelims Result

6 March 2020

Mains Exam Date

June 2020

Mains Exam Result

October 2020

BPSC 65th Interview

December 2020

BPSC Civil Services: Selection Process

Candidates who want to get through the Bihar Civil Services have to appear for these three successive stages:

- Preliminary Exam

- Mains Exam

- Interview

BPSC Civil Services: Exam Pattern

Let's now have a look at the detailed exam pattern of the BPSC Prelims and Mains examinations below along with the marking scheme.

BPSC 65th Prelims Exam Pattern 

Subjects

Total Marks

Duration

General Studies

General Knowledge

Current Affairs

150

2 Hours

- BPSC Prelims exam is qualifying in nature; marks obtained in this stage are not counted for final merit list.

- The questions will be asked in objective multiple choice format

- The paper will be of total 150 marks

- The duration of exam is 2 hours

- Language of the question paper will be bilingual - Hindi and English

- There will be no negative marking.

BPSC 65th Main Exam Pattern

Sections

Total Marks

Duration

General Hindi

100

3 Hours

General Studies Paper 1

300

3 Hours

General Studies Paper 2

300

3 Hours

Optional Paper

300

3 Hours

- The General Hindi paper is qualifying in nature.

- The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of scores fetched from 900 marks of GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper.

- There is a list of 34 optional subjects from which candidates can choose a subject for the exam

BPSC Syllabus: Prelims & Mains

Go through the detailed BPSC Syllabus of Prelims and Mains exam below and start your preparations accordingly for the upcoming exam. The syllabus given below is based on the official notification of the BPSC. Also, Download PDF BPSC Syllabus in Hindi from the link shared below:

BPSC Prelims Syllabus

General Science

Current Affairs - International & National importance

Indian History

History of Bihar

Indian Geography

Geography of Bihar

General geography

Indian polity

Indian economy and Bihar's economy

Indian Freedom Movements

General Mental Ability & Reasoning

BPSC Mains Syllabus

General Hindi

(Qualifying)

Hindi Essay: 30 Marks

Grammar: 30 Marks

Syntax: 25 Marks

Summarisation: 15 Marks

GS Paper 1

 

Indian Modern History

Indian culture

Bihar's role in Indian freedom struggle

Santhal Uprising in Bihar

Birsa movement

Champaran Satyagrah

Quit India Movement

Mauryan and Pal art

Patna Qulam painting

Roles of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru

Current Affairs National & International importance

Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams

GS Paper 2

Indian Polity

Indian economy and Indian Geography

Role and impact of science and technology

Optional Paper

Candidates can choose the optional subject from these 34 subjects:

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science

Anthropology

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

Geography

Geology

History

Labour and Social Welfare

Law

Management

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Philosophy

Physics

Political Science & International Relations

Psychology

Public Administration

Sociology

Statistics

Zoology

Hindi Language and Literature

English Language and Literature

Urdu Language and Literature

Bangla Language and Literature

Sanskrit Language and Literature

Persian Language and Literature

Arabic Language and Literature

Pali Language and Literature

Maithili Language and Literature

BPSC 65th Interview

Candidates who are able to qualify the Bihar Civil Services Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Interview Round. The BPSC 65th Interview is scheduled to take place in December 2020. The Interview is of total 120 marks. Candidates who are able to qualify the interview round get shortlisted for the final merit list.

BPSC Cut Off Marks: Prelims & Mains

In order to get shortlisted for Interview round, candidates need to obtain cut off marks in prelims as well as mains exam of BPSC CCE. The Cut off marks are different for prelims and mains exams. Have a look at the official BPSC 65th Prelims Cut off below:

 BPSC 65th Prelims Cut Off 2019-20

Category

Cut Off

GEN

97

GEN (F)

91

EWS

92

EWS (F)

87

SC

89

SC (F)

79

ST

89

ST (F)

89

EBC

92

EBC (F)

876

BC

94

BC (F)

88

BCL

86

PwD-VH/VI

82

PwD-DD

81

PwD-OH

89

PwD-MD

53

Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters

88

Note: Here 'F' stands for Female

BPSC: Important Current Affairs Topics

Have a look at the important current affairs topics on the link mentioned below to boost your preparation level:

BPSC 65th Important Current Affairs Topics

Let's now have a look at the frequently asked questions on Bihar Civil Services exam:

What is BPSC 65th Mains Exam date?

BPSC will conduct the 65th CCE Mains exam in June 2020.

How is final merit list prepared for the BPSC Civil Services?

The final merit list of BPSC 65th CCE will be prepared out of total 1020 marks (900 Marks of Mains and 120 Marks of Interview)

When will BPSC 66th Notification release?

The BPSC 66th Notification will release in the month of May 2020.

