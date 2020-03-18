BPSC 65th Civil Services Exam: Dates, Selection, Syllabus, Pattern, Result, Cut off Marks, Notification

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is soon going to conduct the BPSC 65th CCE Mains exam for the recruitment of 434 vacancies in the Bihar Civil Services. The BPSC 65th Prelims Result has already been released on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Bihar PSC has shortlisted a total of 6517 candidates for the BPSC 65th Mains examination. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar Civil Services exam can check here the full details of the BPSC CCE Notification PDF such as exam dates, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, cut off marks, merit list, question papers, mock tests and so much more. In this article, we have shared the detailed information on the BPSC Civil Services. Go through these details below and start your preparations now for the BPSC 65th and BPSC 66th Civil Services examination.

The Bihar BPSC Civil Services Recruitment is carried out through three phased process - prelims exam, mains exam and interview. Candidates need to secure BPSC Cut Off Marks to qualify the Prelims and Mains examinations. Upon qualifying the selection process, candidates are posted as Municipal Executive Officer, Police Vice-Chancellor, Block Panchayati Raj Officer, etc. Candidates who are able to fetch recruitment in Bihar government are offered the pay scale of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 + Grade Pay of Rs. 5400, Rs 4800, Rs 4200.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of the BPSC Bihar Civil Services Exam 2020-21 below:

Event Date BPSC 65th Prelims Result 6 March 2020 Mains Exam Date June 2020 Mains Exam Result October 2020 BPSC 65th Interview December 2020

BPSC Civil Services: Selection Process

Candidates who want to get through the Bihar Civil Services have to appear for these three successive stages:

- Preliminary Exam

- Mains Exam

- Interview

BPSC Civil Services: Exam Pattern

Let's now have a look at the detailed exam pattern of the BPSC Prelims and Mains examinations below along with the marking scheme.

BPSC 65th Prelims Exam Pattern

Subjects Total Marks Duration General Studies General Knowledge Current Affairs 150 2 Hours

- BPSC Prelims exam is qualifying in nature; marks obtained in this stage are not counted for final merit list.

- The questions will be asked in objective multiple choice format

- The paper will be of total 150 marks

- The duration of exam is 2 hours

- Language of the question paper will be bilingual - Hindi and English

- There will be no negative marking.

BPSC 65th Main Exam Pattern

Sections Total Marks Duration General Hindi 100 3 Hours General Studies Paper 1 300 3 Hours General Studies Paper 2 300 3 Hours Optional Paper 300 3 Hours

- The General Hindi paper is qualifying in nature.

- The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of scores fetched from 900 marks of GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper.

- There is a list of 34 optional subjects from which candidates can choose a subject for the exam

BPSC Syllabus: Prelims & Mains

Go through the detailed BPSC Syllabus of Prelims and Mains exam below and start your preparations accordingly for the upcoming exam. The syllabus given below is based on the official notification of the BPSC. Also, Download PDF BPSC Syllabus in Hindi from the link shared below:

BPSC Prelims Syllabus

General Science Current Affairs - International & National importance Indian History History of Bihar Indian Geography Geography of Bihar General geography Indian polity Indian economy and Bihar's economy Indian Freedom Movements General Mental Ability & Reasoning

BPSC Mains Syllabus

General Hindi (Qualifying) Hindi Essay: 30 Marks Grammar: 30 Marks Syntax: 25 Marks Summarisation: 15 Marks GS Paper 1 Indian Modern History Indian culture Bihar's role in Indian freedom struggle Santhal Uprising in Bihar Birsa movement Champaran Satyagrah Quit India Movement Mauryan and Pal art Patna Qulam painting Roles of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru Current Affairs National & International importance Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams GS Paper 2 Indian Polity Indian economy and Indian Geography Role and impact of science and technology Optional Paper Candidates can choose the optional subject from these 34 subjects: Agriculture Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Anthropology Botany Chemistry Civil Engineering Commerce & Accountancy Economics Electrical Engineering Geography Geology History Labour and Social Welfare Law Management Mathematics Mechanical Engineering Philosophy Physics Political Science & International Relations Psychology Public Administration Sociology Statistics Zoology Hindi Language and Literature English Language and Literature Urdu Language and Literature Bangla Language and Literature Sanskrit Language and Literature Persian Language and Literature Arabic Language and Literature Pali Language and Literature Maithili Language and Literature

BPSC 65th Interview

Candidates who are able to qualify the Bihar Civil Services Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Interview Round. The BPSC 65th Interview is scheduled to take place in December 2020. The Interview is of total 120 marks. Candidates who are able to qualify the interview round get shortlisted for the final merit list.

BPSC Cut Off Marks: Prelims & Mains

In order to get shortlisted for Interview round, candidates need to obtain cut off marks in prelims as well as mains exam of BPSC CCE. The Cut off marks are different for prelims and mains exams. Have a look at the official BPSC 65th Prelims Cut off below:

BPSC 65th Prelims Cut Off 2019-20

Category Cut Off GEN 97 GEN (F) 91 EWS 92 EWS (F) 87 SC 89 SC (F) 79 ST 89 ST (F) 89 EBC 92 EBC (F) 876 BC 94 BC (F) 88 BCL 86 PwD-VH/VI 82 PwD-DD 81 PwD-OH 89 PwD-MD 53 Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters 88

Note: Here 'F' stands for Female

BPSC: Important Current Affairs Topics

Have a look at the important current affairs topics on the link mentioned below to boost your preparation level:

BPSC 65th Important Current Affairs Topics

Let's now have a look at the frequently asked questions on Bihar Civil Services exam:

What is BPSC 65th Mains Exam date?

BPSC will conduct the 65th CCE Mains exam in June 2020.

How is final merit list prepared for the BPSC Civil Services?

The final merit list of BPSC 65th CCE will be prepared out of total 1020 marks (900 Marks of Mains and 120 Marks of Interview)

When will BPSC 66th Notification release?

The BPSC 66th Notification will release in the month of May 2020.