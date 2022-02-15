Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said No Proposal to Close Any Railway Recruitment Board: RRB Thiruvananthapuram Closure News False Confirmed Shashi Tharoor

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said No Proposal to Close Any Railway Recruitment Board: Union Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha that there is no proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board. RRB Thiruvananthapuram Closure Reports are false confirmed by Shashi Tharoor.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said No Proposal to Close Any Railway Recruitment Board: As per the information shared in Rajya Sabha by Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, At present, there is no proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board. There were speculation in the air that the Indian Railways, in the backdrop of recent violent protests over alleged irregularities in the result of the NTPC exam, is considering closing the RRBs. The Railway minister gave a statement in a written reply on 11th February 2022 in Rajya Sabha that no proposal was moved by the ministry to wind up any unit of the Railway Recruitment Board.

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/CjvAZTVzLs — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2022

RRB Thiruvananthapuram Closure News False: Confirmed Shashi Tharoor

Recently, Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met the Railway Minister in his office to confirm whether RRB Thiruvananthapuram (TVM) is going to be closed. Putting an end to the speculation of closure of the Thiruvananthapuram-based Railway Recruitment Board, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the railways have no such plan.

Excellent meeting with Railway Minister ⁦@AshwiniVaishnaw⁩ to review a number of pending issues relating to Thiruvananthapuram Division. Delighted to learn that the reported closure of the Railway Recruitment Board in Tvm is untrue & no RRB will be closed. pic.twitter.com/dLPIV2Sqp9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 11, 2022

There are total 21 Railways/RRB Zones as mentioned in the table given below:

Candidates can view category-wise distribution of the 35281 Vacancies under RRB NTPC Recruitment in 21 Indian Railway Zones from the link given below:

Download the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Redistributed 35281 Vacancies PDF

Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the RRB Group D 2021 Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways.

RRB Group D Exam has been postponed officially by the Ministry of Railways amid protest against the recently changed selection process under CEN RRC 01/2019.