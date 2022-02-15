JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said No Proposal to Close Any Railway Recruitment Board: RRB Thiruvananthapuram Closure News False Confirmed Shashi Tharoor

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said No Proposal to Close Any Railway Recruitment Board: Union Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha that there is no proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board. RRB Thiruvananthapuram Closure Reports are false confirmed by Shashi Tharoor.

Created On: Feb 15, 2022 13:14 IST
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said No Proposal to Close Any Railway Recruitment Board
Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said No Proposal to Close Any Railway Recruitment Board

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Said No Proposal to Close Any Railway Recruitment Board: As per the information shared in Rajya Sabha by Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, At present, there is no proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board. There were speculation in the air that the Indian Railways, in the backdrop of recent violent protests over alleged irregularities in the result of the NTPC exam, is considering closing the RRBs. The Railway minister gave a statement in a written reply on 11th February 2022 in Rajya Sabha that no proposal was moved by the ministry to wind up any unit of the Railway Recruitment Board.

Railway Recruitment Updates 2022
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said over 1.89 Lakh RRB/RRC Group C&D vacancies filled in last 5 Years

Over 2.65 Lakh Posts Lying Vacant in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Check RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update

Direct Link to Submit Grievances against RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result

Check Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) UPSC CSE 2022 Recruitment

RRB Thiruvananthapuram Closure News False: Confirmed Shashi Tharoor

Recently, Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met the Railway Minister in his office to confirm whether RRB Thiruvananthapuram (TVM) is going to be closed.  Putting an end to the speculation of closure of the Thiruvananthapuram-based Railway Recruitment Board, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the railways have no such plan.

There are total 21 Railways/RRB Zones as mentioned in the table given below:

RRB Zones - RESULT OUT

Website

Ahmedabad (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneswar (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Guwahati (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu – Srinagar (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Siliguri (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbsiliguri.org

Trivandrum (Result & Cutoff)

www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Candidates can view category-wise distribution of the 35281 Vacancies under RRB NTPC Recruitment in 21 Indian Railway Zones from the link given below:

Download the RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Redistributed 35281 Vacancies PDF

RRB NTPC 2022 Updates
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result Updates
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Official Press Release by Ministry of Railways
Check RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/ 2019 Analysis
Check RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Candidates Login Process to Download Scorecard
Check RRB NTPC Region-wise CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways
Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria
RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2022 Exam FAQs

Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the RRB Group D 2021 Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways.

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Updates (RRC CEN 01/2019)
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Changed Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy
Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check RRB Group D 2021 FAQs
Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Preparation Material
Get Free RRB Group D 2021 Exam Study Material
Check How to Clear RRB Group D 2021 Exam in First Attempt
Check RRB Group D 2021 Preparation tips & Strategy
Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam
Practice RRB Group D Mock Tests with Answers
Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam Top 5 Daily Routine Practices to crack CBT

RRB Group D Exam has been postponed officially by the Ministry of Railways amid protest against the recently changed selection process under CEN RRC 01/2019.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.