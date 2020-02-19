Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine of Central & State Board Exams 2020: Class 10th & 12th

Check Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine of central and state board exams. In this article, we have provided Date Sheet/Routine/Time Table for all the education board of India i.e. CBSE, ICSE/ISC, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Mizoram, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya. Teachers, educators and students can bookmark this article and check exam dates or schedules of all the major boards.
Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine: 10th & 12th Board Exams 2020
Board
Class 10 Exam Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine
Class 12Exam Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine
CBSE Date Sheet 2020
ICSE/ISC Time Table 2020
Andhra Pradesh Board Time Table
Maharashtra Board Time Table 2020
UP Board Time Table 2020
Rajasthan Board Time Table 2020
Assam Board Time Table 2020
Bihar Board Time Table 2020
Punjab Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Check here
West Bengal Board Time Table 2020
West Bengal 10th Board Exam 2020: Madhyamik Pariksha Schedule
Telangana State Board Time Table 2020
Goa Board Time Table 2020
Gujarat Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Haryana Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Check here
Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Check here
J&K State Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Check here
Jharkhand Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Check here
Kerala Board Time Table 2020
Karnataka Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Check here
Manipur Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Check here
Uttarakhand Board Time Table
Check here
Check here
Tripura Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Check here
Orissa Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Check here
Nagaland Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Check here
Meghalaya Board Time Table 2020
Check here
Check here
Mizoram Board Time Table
Check here
Check here
Students preparing for 10th & 12th board exams 2020 can also check important resources from the download links given below
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths