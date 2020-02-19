Search

Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine of Central & State Board Exams 2020: Class 10th & 12th

Check Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine of all the central and state board exams.

Feb 19, 2020 11:05 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine
Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine

Check Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine of central and state board exams. In this article, we have provided Date Sheet/Routine/Time Table for all the education board of India i.e. CBSE, ICSE/ISC, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Mizoram, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya. Teachers, educators and students can bookmark this article and check exam dates or schedules of all the major boards. 

Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine: 10th & 12th Board Exams 2020

Board

Class 10 Exam Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine

Class 12Exam Date Sheet/Time Table/Routine

CBSE Date Sheet 2020

CBSE Class 10th Date sheet 2020

CBSE Class 12th Date sheet 2020

ICSE/ISC Time Table 2020

ICSE (10th) Time Table 2020

ISC (12th) Time Table 2020

Andhra Pradesh Board Time Table

AP SSC (10th) Time Table 2020

AP Intermediate (12th) Time Table 2020

Maharashtra Board Time Table 2020

Maharashtra Board SSC/Class 10th Exam Timetable 2020

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2020 Time Table

UP Board Time Table 2020

UP Board 10th Time Table 2020

UP Board 12th Time Table 2020

Rajasthan Board Time Table 2020

RBSE Class 10 Board Exam Time Table 2020

RBSE 12th Time Table 2020

Assam Board Time Table 2020

Assam HSLC (10th) Routine: 2020

Check here

Bihar Board Time Table 2020

Bihar Board Exam 2020: Class 10 Exam Time Table

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Time Table 2020

Chhattisgarh Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Punjab Board Time Table 2020

PSEB 10th Date Sheet 2020

PSEB Class 12th Date Sheet 2020

Tamil Nadu Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

West Bengal Board Time Table 2020

West Bengal 10th Board Exam 2020: Madhyamik Pariksha Schedule

West Bengal Higher Secondary Exam Routine 2020

Telangana State Board Time Table 2020

TS SSC Time Table 2020 

Check here

Goa Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Gujarat Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Haryana Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

J&K State Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Jharkhand Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Kerala Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Karnataka Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Manipur Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Uttarakhand Board Time Table

Check here

Check here

Tripura Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Orissa Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Nagaland Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Meghalaya Board Time Table 2020

Check here

Check here

Mizoram Board Time Table

Check here

Check here

Students preparing for 10th & 12th board exams 2020 can also check important resources from the download links given below

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science

Related Stories