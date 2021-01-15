RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-2 from 16th to 30th Jan for 27 Lakh Candidates: Check Phase-1 Exam Analysis, Expected Cutoff, Memory Based Questions with Answers to score high marks in CBT

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-2 from 16th to 30th Jan for 27 Lakh Candidates: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment of 35281 NTPC Graduate and Under Graduate Vacancies. The 2nd phase of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from 16th Jan to 30th Jan 2021 for approximately 27 lakh candidates.

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Schedule

The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the start of their exam.

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link. Direct Link to Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Admit Card/ Exam Date & City Candidates are required to Login to the official link to View & Download Exam City and Date Intimation slip, view mock link and raise any query on the helpdesk. Direct Link for Candidate Helpdesk Login Form Link Forgot Application Registration Number link will be made available on all the RRB official websites to assist candidates (who forgot their Application Registration Number) in retrieving their Application registration number. Direct to Check RRB NTPC 2020 Forgot Application Registration Number link

Candidates who are going to appear in RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Phase-2 can check the detailed exam analysis of Phase-1 Exam held for over 23 Lakh candidates from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021. We have also shared the expected cut-off marks and memory based questions in this article.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Phase-1 Exam Analysis (28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021)

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam is a common exam for all the RRB NTPC Posts (both Graduate and Undergraduate). Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus:

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Expected Cut-off Marks

The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts from 28th Dec 2020 to 13th Jan 2021. Also, there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Candidates can check the expected cut-off category-wise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST), Previous-Cut-Off RRB Region-wise and Minimum Qualifying Marks from the link given below:

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Study Material

