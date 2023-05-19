results.kite.kerala.gov.in SSLC Result 2023: Download Kerala 10th Marksheet via Saphalam and DigiLocker Mobile App

Kerala 10th Class Result 2023, Download Kerala SSLC Marksheet 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is set to release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Results and Marksheet 2023 today, Friday, May 19, 2023 at 3 pm. Find here how to download Kerala SSLC Marksheet Online via Digilocker and Saphalam app.

Get direct link for Kerala SSLC Leaving Certificate Download and Marksheet marks memo via Saphalam and DigiLocker Mobile App and Kerala Result Kite website

Download Kerala SSLC Marksheet from DigiLocker: Kerala State Board of Public Examination (KBPE) is going to announce the Kerala Board 10th Result 2023 on May 19, 2023, at 3 pm. The Kerala Board Results 2023 will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty in Thiruvananthapuram on pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan rescheduled the release dates for the Kerala Board 10th Result 2023 from May 20 to May 19. A total of 4,19,554 students had appeared in the exam. The Kerala SSLC Exam was held from May 9, 2023 to May 29, 2023.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Overview

Board Name Kerala Board of Public Examinations Name of Exam Kerala SSLC Exam (Class 10th) Academic Year 2022-2023 Kerala 10th Exam Dates March 9 to March 29, 2023 Credentials Required Roll Number, Date of Birth Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Release Status AWAITED Kerala 10th Result 2023 Date and Time 19 May 2023 at 3 PM Official Website www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

How Can I Download Kerala SSLC Leaving Certificate Online via Digilocker

Kerala SSLC Marksheet 2023 can be downloaded from DigiLocker after the announcement of the result and activation of the link.

Are you wondering How to download Kerala SSLC Marksheet 2023 on DigiLocker? To download Kerala SSLC Marksheet 2023 via DigiLocker, students must create an account on DigiLocker, then download their marksheet from the app or website.

How to Download Kerala SSLC Marksheet Online via DigiLocker?

Check the steps to download Kerala 10th Class Result Marksheet on DigiLocker App and Website below:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in website or download DigiLocker on your Mobile phone. Android users and iOS users can use Google Play Store and Apple App Store to download the app, respectively.

Step 2: Sign In or Sign Up.

Step 3: Click on the search icon at the bottom of your mobile screen and choose the “Education” category.

Step 4: Select Kerala State Board of Public Examination.

Step 5: Choose Kerala Class 10 SSLC Marksheet 2023.

Step 6: Enter the required credentials such as Name, gender, exam type, date of birth, year of exam and roll number.

Step 7: Submit the details

Step 8: Check the box provided to provide consent for getting your Kerala SSLC via DigiLocker.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: How to Create a DigiLocker Account?

If you wish to download your Secondary School Leaving Certificate through DigiLocker aacount but do not have an accou nt already, here is how you can create your new DigiLocker account to download Kerala SSLC Marksheet 2023

Step 1: Visit Digilocker website

Step 2: Click on Signup to proceed.

Step 3: Enter your Mobile Number which must be linked with your AADHAR and click on Continue.

Step 4: Enter the One Time Password (OTP) received in your mobile number and click on verify

Step 5: Set your Username and Password of your choice and click on Signup.

Step 6: Enter your AADHAAR number. Mark the declaration box and click on Submit.

Step 7: Enter the OTP received in your mobile number and click on the verify button.

How to Download Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Online on Mobile App Saphalam ?

Check the steps below to check and download Kerala 10th Class Result 2023 on Mobile App Saphalam::

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store in your smartphone

Step 2: Search for Saphalam Mobile App.

Step 3: Download the app and install it on your mobile phone.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your result will open up on the screen.

Official Links to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023

The official links to check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 are given below:

Website Links keralapareekshabhavan.in sslcexam.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in results.kerala.nic.in results.kerala.nic.in results.kerala.nic.in prd.kerala.gov.in sietkerala.gov.in results.nic.in

Details Mentioned on Kerala 10th Result 2023

Check below the details that you can expect to find on Kerala SSLC School Leaving Certificate: