Haryana Board 10th Result Rechecking Window Opens, Check Steps to Apply Here

HBSE Board 10th Result 2023: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has commenced the HBSE class 10th result 2023 rechecking or revaluation process in online mode. Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for rechecking/ re-evaluation of Haryana board 10th examination to improve their marks till June 4, 2023 through the official website, bseh.org.in.

The board has announced the class 10th result on May 16, 2023. This year, over 2.9 lakh students have appeared for the class 10 exams. The overall passing percentage is 65.43%. Students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in the board exams can appear for supplementary exams. The official dates regarding the compartment exams will be announced soon by the Haryana board in online mode.

Haryana Board Class 10th Rechecking Process 2023

Students who want to improve their marks in the Haryana board exams 2023 for the class 10th can apply for the rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets by submitting the application form online till June 4, 2023. They are required to make the payment of prescribed application fee to complete the application process.

What are the steps to apply for HBSE class 10th rechecking 2023?

Students who are wishing to apply for the HBSE Haryana Board 10th rechecking process can follow the steps that are mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Haryana board i.e. bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link available for rechecking of HBSE class 10 marks 2023

Step 3: A new window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked to register and submit the application fee

Step 5: Proof-read the entire rechecking application form 2023 and click on submit

Step 6: Download it and print a hard copy for future reference

HBSE Haryana Class 10th Result 2023: Statistics

Candidates can check the HBSE board class 10th result 2023 statistics in the table given below:

Number of students appeared 1,23,117 Passing percentage 65.43% Girls pass percentage 69.81% Boys pass percentage 61.42% Students in compartment 14,898 Non-qualified students 1,509

Haryana Board class 10th Supplementary Exam 2023

Students who have failed in one or more subjects in their Haryana board exams can apply for supplementary exams. These exams provide students with a chance to improve their scores in the failed subjects and pass the board exam without wasting the whole year. The official notification regarding the announcement of the supply exam dates will be released soon on the official website i.e. bseh.org.in

How to apply for Haryana Board 10th Supplementary Exam 2023?

Students applying for the Haryana board class 10th supplementary or compartmental exams for the academic year can go through the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE Haryana board i.e. bseh.org.in

Step 2: Check for the HBSE supplementary application form links available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the necessary details and then fill out the HBSE class 10th supplementary application form 2023

Step 4: Upload the documents as required and submit application fee

Step 5: Check all the details in the supplementary application form and then click on final submission

Step 6: Download the HBSE supplementary form and take a few printouts of it for future references

Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2023: Highlights

Students can check the highlights related to the HBSE class 10th result 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Board name Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) HBSE 10th result date 2023 May 16, 2023 Official website to check HBSE Class 10th Result 2023 bseh.org.in Result mode Online Haryana Board class 10th Exam Dates 2023 February 27 to March 25, 2023 Last date to apply for HBSE 10th Result 2023 rechecking June 4, 2023 Haryana Board 10th Supplementary Exam Dates 2023 To be announced

