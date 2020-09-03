Study at Home
Common Eligibility Test by National Recruitment Agency: Check SSC & Railways RRB Posts to be recruited through NRA CET

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC & Railways Recruitment: Get details of SSC & Railways RRB Non-Technical Group C & B Posts which will be recruited through the Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA).

Sep 3, 2020 10:46 IST
Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC & Railways Recruitment: Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for the recruitment of Group B & C Non-technical Posts on behalf of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be conducted twice in a year in multiple languages.

SSC Tier-1 Exams to be replaced by Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA)

Standard Curriculum will be followed in CET and the difficulty level of CET will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts - Graduate, Higher secondary (12th Pass) and Matriculation (10th Pass). CET score of a candidate will be valid for 3 years and the best available score of the candidate for 3 years will be considered the current score for SSC Recruitment. Initially, the scores would be used by the three major recruitment agencies - RRB, SSC, IBPS. However, over a period of time, it is expected that other recruitment agencies in the Central Government would adopt the same.

Railways RRB Tier-1 Exam will be conducted through Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA)

NRA CET for SSC & Railways RRB Group C & B Non-Technical Posts Recruitment

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will help in shortlisting candidates for Group B & C Non-Technical Recruitment which was earlier done by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). For Non-Technical Posts, CET shall replace the Tier-1 exam held by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board. The test will be a Multiple Choice Objective Type Question Paper. Bulk of the candidates will be screened out during CET. Based on CET Score, final selection to be made through separate specialized Tier-2/Tier-3 Exams conducted by Railway Recruitment Board.

SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) & Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the below Exam for the recruitment of Non-Technical Posts:

SSC & Railways RRB Exams

Group B & C Non-technical Posts Recruitment

RRB Railways Exam

RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Category Posts)

SSC Exams

SSC CGL Exam

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector Exam

SSC CHSL Exam

SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police

SSC Stenographer Grade C Exam

SSC MTS Exam

SSC GD Constable Exam

SSC Selection Post Exam

CET will help the candidates in saving their time and costs which they invest to get a Govt Job by giving multiple exams held by the different exam conducting agencies. Also, candidates who live in remote areas have to travel to cities for appearing in various competitive exams. Establishing exam centers in different districts will help them in giving online exams close to their home towns. Let’s look in detail the SSC & Railways Exam for which CET will be conducted by NRA for the recruitment of Group B & C Non-Technical Posts.

RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

RRB NTPC Exam - Graduate & Under Graduate Non-Technical Posts

Railway Recruitment Board conducts RRB NTPC Exam for the recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Categories Graduate and Undergraduate Posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Below is some important information related to RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC Vacancies

35208

Under Graduate Post – 10603

Post Graduate Post - 24605

RRB NTPC Number of applications received

More than 1.26 crores

RRB NTPC Notification

Click here

RRB NTPC Admit Card

Click Here

RRB NTPC Eligibility

Click here

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Click here

RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks

Click here

RRB NTPC Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Click here

RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper

Click here

RRB NTPC FAQs

Click here

RRB NTPC Study Material

Click here

RRB NTPC Mock Tests

Click Here

RRB NTPC Preparation Strategy

Click here

RRB NTPC Study Plan

Click here

RRB NTPC Previous Cut-off

Click Here

SSC CGL EXAM - Graduate Non-Technical Posts

SSC conducts Combined Graduate Level Examination for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC CGL Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam

Post Name

Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India

Vacancies

9488 Vacancies 

Date of Exam

2nd to 5th November 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CGL 2020 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV

SSC CGL Syllabus 2020: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern

Educational Qualification

SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Post-wise Salary

SSC CHSL Exam - Higher Secondary (12th Pass) Non-Technical Posts

SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination for recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC CHSL Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam

Post Name

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO)

Vacancies

4893 Vacancies

Date of Exam

17th to 19th March 2020 Conducted Earlier

12th to 16th October 2020

19th to 21st October 2020

26th October 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2020 Exam

Educational Qualification

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG)

The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG)

12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

Age limit

18-27 years

SSC CHSL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

 Level-2

Rs. 19,900-63,200

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

 Level-4

Rs. 25,500-81,100

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

 Level-4

Rs. 25,500-81,100

Data Entry Operator, Grade “A”

 Level-4

Rs. 25,500-81,100

SSC MTS Exam - Matriculation (10th Pass)

SSC MTS Exam is being conducted for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Govt. of India. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC MTS Exam:

Exam Name

SSC MTS Exam

Post Name

a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post

Vacancies

9029 Vacancies

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC MTS Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

 Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC MTS 2020 Exam

Educational Qualification

SSC MTS 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

SSC MTS 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1)

SSC Selection Post Exam - Graduate, 12th Pass & 10th Pass Non-Technical Posts

SSC Selection Posts Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC Selection Post Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam

Post Name

Group-C Class-II/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Posts

Vacancies

1355 Vacancies 

Date of Exam

6th, 9th and 10th November 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective/Multiple Choice Questions, for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.

SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

Educational Qualification

Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

Age limit

Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment

SSC Stenographer Grade C Exam

SSC Stenographer Grade C will be conducted for the Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) Posts. Below are the important details of SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D Exam

Post Name

Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted

Vacancies

1355 Vacancies 

Date of Exam

16th Nov to 18th Nov 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 examination will be conducted in 2 different phases. The first phase is Online Exam consisting of Multiple Choice Questions. The second phase is the Skill Test conducted by SSC.

Exam Pattern & Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam

Educational Qualification

SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility

Age limit

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ - 18 to 30 years

Stenographer Grade ‘D’ - 18-27 years

SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam

SSC conducts CPO Exam for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Below are the important details of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam:

Exam Name

SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

Post Name

Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

Vacancies

1564 vacancies

Date of Exam

23rd Nov to 26th Nov 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

SSC CPO 2020 SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam Pattern

Syllabus of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam

Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Age limit

SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

SSC GD Constable Exam

SSC Conducts open examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Exam Name

SSC GD Constable Exam

Post Name

GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles

Vacancies

60210 vacancies

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have passed Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized Board or University.

Age limit

SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria

Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)

Pay Scale - 21700- 69100

Pay Band Level– 1

Grade Pay - Rs. 2000

SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Exam

SSC conducts online exam for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police. SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Process consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates.

Exam Name

SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Examination 2020 Exam

Post Name

Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police

Vacancies

5846 Vacancies

Note: 3433 vacancies for Male Candidates, 226 for Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 for Male Ex-Servicemen Commando, 1944 for Female Candidates

Date of Exam

27th Nov, 30th Nov, 1st Dec to 3rd Dec, 7th Dec to 11th Dec and 14th December 2020

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification for all posts is 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board

Age limit

The Age Limit for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Recruitment is - 18 to 25 years as on 1st July 2020.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Salary

Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100)

There will be no restrictions in the number of attempts for the eligible candidates. However, candidates will be allowed to appear in CET if they meet the age limit eligibility criteria. Relaxation in upper age limit will be given to candidates belonging to the categories SC/ST/OBC/PWD etc.

