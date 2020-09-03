Common Eligibility Test by National Recruitment Agency: Check SSC & Railways RRB Posts to be recruited through NRA CET

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC & Railways Recruitment: Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for the recruitment of Group B & C Non-technical Posts on behalf of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be conducted twice in a year in multiple languages.
Latest Story: SSC Tier-1 Exams to be replaced by Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA)
Standard Curriculum will be followed in CET and the difficulty level of CET will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts - Graduate, Higher secondary (12th Pass) and Matriculation (10th Pass). CET score of a candidate will be valid for 3 years and the best available score of the candidate for 3 years will be considered the current score for SSC Recruitment. Initially, the scores would be used by the three major recruitment agencies - RRB, SSC, IBPS. However, over a period of time, it is expected that other recruitment agencies in the Central Government would adopt the same.
Recent Story: Railways RRB Tier-1 Exam will be conducted through Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA)
NRA CET for SSC & Railways RRB Group C & B Non-Technical Posts Recruitment
Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will help in shortlisting candidates for Group B & C Non-Technical Recruitment which was earlier done by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). For Non-Technical Posts, CET shall replace the Tier-1 exam held by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board. The test will be a Multiple Choice Objective Type Question Paper. Bulk of the candidates will be screened out during CET. Based on CET Score, final selection to be made through separate specialized Tier-2/Tier-3 Exams conducted by Railway Recruitment Board.
Click here to get the SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) & Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the below Exam for the recruitment of Non-Technical Posts:
|
SSC & Railways RRB Exams
|
Group B & C Non-technical Posts Recruitment
|
RRB Railways Exam
|
SSC Exams
CET will help the candidates in saving their time and costs which they invest to get a Govt Job by giving multiple exams held by the different exam conducting agencies. Also, candidates who live in remote areas have to travel to cities for appearing in various competitive exams. Establishing exam centers in different districts will help them in giving online exams close to their home towns. Let’s look in detail the SSC & Railways Exam for which CET will be conducted by NRA for the recruitment of Group B & C Non-Technical Posts.
Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar
RRB NTPC Exam - Graduate & Under Graduate Non-Technical Posts
Railway Recruitment Board conducts RRB NTPC Exam for the recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Categories Graduate and Undergraduate Posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Below is some important information related to RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:
|
RRB NTPC Vacancies
|
RRB NTPC Number of applications received
|
More than 1.26 crores
|
RRB NTPC Notification
|
RRB NTPC Admit Card
|
RRB NTPC Eligibility
|
RRB NTPC Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
RRB NTPC Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion
|
RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper
|
RRB NTPC FAQs
|
RRB NTPC Study Material
|
RRB NTPC Mock Tests
|
RRB NTPC Preparation Strategy
|
RRB NTPC Study Plan
|
RRB NTPC Previous Cut-off
SSC CGL EXAM - Graduate Non-Technical Posts
SSC conducts Combined Graduate Level Examination for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC CGL Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam
|
Post Name
|
Group “B” and Group “C” posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India
|
Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
SSC CGL 2020 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV
Check Complete SSC CGL Syllabus 2020: Tier I, II, III and IV with Exam Pattern
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Age limit
|
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC CGL 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)
|
Different Salary for Different Posts - Check Post-wise Salary
SSC CHSL Exam - Higher Secondary (12th Pass) Non-Technical Posts
SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination for recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC CHSL Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam
|
Post Name
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Vacancies
|
4893 Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
17th to 19th March 2020 Conducted Earlier
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
SSC CHSL 2020 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).
Check Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2020 Exam
|
Educational Qualification
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG)
|
The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.
|
For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG)
|
12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent
|
Age limit
|
18-27 years
For Age Relaxation Check SSC CHSL 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
Level-2
|
Rs. 19,900-63,200
|
Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)
|
Level-4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Level-4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
|
Data Entry Operator, Grade “A”
|
Level-4
|
Rs. 25,500-81,100
SSC MTS Exam - Matriculation (10th Pass)
SSC MTS Exam is being conducted for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Govt. of India. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC MTS Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC MTS Exam
|
Post Name
|
a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post
|
Vacancies
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
SSC MTS Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).
|
Educational Qualification
|
10th Pass - For Detailed Educational Qualification Click here to know the SSC MTS 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail
|
Age limit
|
Two Age Groups: 18-25years & 18-27 years For Age Limit & Relaxation Click here to know the SSC MTS 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail
|
Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)
|
Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1)
SSC Selection Post Exam - Graduate, 12th Pass & 10th Pass Non-Technical Posts
SSC Selection Posts Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC Selection Post Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam
|
Post Name
|
Group-C Class-II/ and Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial Posts
|
Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective/Multiple Choice Questions, for posts with Minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.
Check Latest SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment
|
Age limit
|
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment
|
Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)
|
Different Salary for Different Posts - Check Details of 1355 Vacancies under SSC Phase 8 Selection Post 2020 Recruitment
SSC Stenographer Grade C Exam
SSC Stenographer Grade C will be conducted for the Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) Posts. Below are the important details of SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Stenographer Grade C&D Exam
|
Post Name
|
Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted
|
Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 examination will be conducted in 2 different phases. The first phase is Online Exam consisting of Multiple Choice Questions. The second phase is the Skill Test conducted by SSC.
Check Detailed Exam Pattern & Syllabus of SSC Stenographer 2020 Grade C & D Exam
|
Educational Qualification
|
For Detailed Educational Qualification Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility in Detail
|
Age limit
|
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ - 18 to 30 years
Stenographer Grade ‘D’ - 18-27 years
For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC Stenographer Grade C& D Eligibility in Detail
|
Salary (Pay Level & pay Band)
|
Click here to know the Job Profile, Salary Structure and Promotion Policy of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D
SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) Exam
SSC conducts CPO Exam for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Below are the important details of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam:
|
Exam Name
|
SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)
|
Vacancies
|
Date of Exam
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
Check SSC CPO 2020 SI in Delhi Police & CAPF Exam Pattern
Check Detailed Syllabus of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam
|
Educational Qualification
|
Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent.
|
Age limit
|
The Age Limit for SSC CPO 2020 Recruitment is - Not exceeding 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2021. For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC CPO 2020 Eligibility Criteria
|
Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)
SSC GD Constable Exam
SSC Conducts open examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
|
Exam Name
|
SSC GD Constable Exam
|
Post Name
|
GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles
|
Vacancies
|
Educational Qualification
|
Candidate must have passed Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized Board or University.
|
Age limit
|
Age limit is 18-23. For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria
|
Pay Scale - 21700- 69100
Pay Band Level– 1
Grade Pay - Rs. 2000
SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Exam
SSC conducts online exam for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police. SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Process consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates.
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Examination 2020 Exam
|
Post Name
|
Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police
|
Vacancies
|
5846 Vacancies
Note: 3433 vacancies for Male Candidates, 226 for Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 for Male Ex-Servicemen Commando, 1944 for Female Candidates
|
Date of Exam
|
27th Nov, 30th Nov, 1st Dec to 3rd Dec, 7th Dec to 11th Dec and 14th December 2020
|
Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates
Check SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
|
Educational Qualification for all posts is 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board
|
The Age Limit for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Recruitment is - 18 to 25 years as on 1st July 2020.
For Upper Age Limit Relaxation Check SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
|
Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100)
There will be no restrictions in the number of attempts for the eligible candidates. However, candidates will be allowed to appear in CET if they meet the age limit eligibility criteria. Relaxation in upper age limit will be given to candidates belonging to the categories SC/ST/OBC/PWD etc.