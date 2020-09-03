Common Eligibility Test by National Recruitment Agency: Check SSC & Railways RRB Posts to be recruited through NRA CET

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC & Railways Recruitment: Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be conducted by the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for the recruitment of Group B & C Non-technical Posts on behalf of Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be conducted twice in a year in multiple languages.

Standard Curriculum will be followed in CET and the difficulty level of CET will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts - Graduate, Higher secondary (12th Pass) and Matriculation (10th Pass). CET score of a candidate will be valid for 3 years and the best available score of the candidate for 3 years will be considered the current score for SSC Recruitment. Initially, the scores would be used by the three major recruitment agencies - RRB, SSC, IBPS. However, over a period of time, it is expected that other recruitment agencies in the Central Government would adopt the same.

NRA CET for SSC & Railways RRB Group C & B Non-Technical Posts Recruitment

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will help in shortlisting candidates for Group B & C Non-Technical Recruitment which was earlier done by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). For Non-Technical Posts, CET shall replace the Tier-1 exam held by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Board. The test will be a Multiple Choice Objective Type Question Paper. Bulk of the candidates will be screened out during CET. Based on CET Score, final selection to be made through separate specialized Tier-2/Tier-3 Exams conducted by Railway Recruitment Board.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) & Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the below Exam for the recruitment of Non-Technical Posts:

CET will help the candidates in saving their time and costs which they invest to get a Govt Job by giving multiple exams held by the different exam conducting agencies. Also, candidates who live in remote areas have to travel to cities for appearing in various competitive exams. Establishing exam centers in different districts will help them in giving online exams close to their home towns. Let’s look in detail the SSC & Railways Exam for which CET will be conducted by NRA for the recruitment of Group B & C Non-Technical Posts.

Railway Recruitment Board conducts RRB NTPC Exam for the recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Categories Graduate and Undergraduate Posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Below is some important information related to RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

SSC conducts Combined Graduate Level Examination for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC CGL Exam:

SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination for recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC CHSL Exam:

SSC MTS Exam is being conducted for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Govt. of India. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC MTS Exam:

SSC Selection Posts Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC Selection Post Exam:

SSC Stenographer Grade C will be conducted for the Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) Posts. Below are the important details of SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam:

SSC conducts CPO Exam for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Below are the important details of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam:

SSC Conducts open examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Exam Name SSC GD Constable Exam Post Name GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles Vacancies 60210 vacancies Educational Qualification Candidate must have passed Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized Board or University. Age limit Age limit is 18-23. For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria Salary (Pay Level & pay Band) Pay Scale - 21700- 69100 Pay Band Level– 1 Grade Pay - Rs. 2000

SSC conducts online exam for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police. SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Process consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates.

There will be no restrictions in the number of attempts for the eligible candidates. However, candidates will be allowed to appear in CET if they meet the age limit eligibility criteria. Relaxation in upper age limit will be given to candidates belonging to the categories SC/ST/OBC/PWD etc.