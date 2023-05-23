JAC 10th Toppers List 2023: Shreya Songiri Tops Jharkhand Board Class 10, Check Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details

JAC 10th Toppers List 2023: Students can check their Jharkhand board matric marksheet at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jagran Josh. They can go through the article to know the names of toppers, passing percentage and other statistical details here

JAC 10th Toppers List 2023
JAC 10th Toppers List 2023

JAC 10th Toppers List 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) releases the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of the class 10th result. Students can check Jharkhand board matric results online at  jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 10th roll number and roll code in the login window to download the marksheet. With a total of 4,33,718 students registered, an impressive 95.38% have passed the 10th exam. Those who score the highest marks have been placed on the merit list. 

Jharkhand Board (JAC) 10th Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here) 

Jharkhand Board (JAC) 12th Science Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here) 

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at  95.60%. A total of 3,73,893 students passed in class 10 exam out of which 2,25,845 got first division, 1,24,000 passed with second division, and 23,524 were in third division in Jharkhand Matric results 2022. 

Career Counseling

Jharkhand Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the JAC 10 Result 

The board releases the names of toppers along with the Jharkhand JAC result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available: 

Ranks 

JAC 10th Toppers Name

Toppers Marks 

1

Shreya Songiri

490

2

Saurabh Kumar Paul

489

3

Diksha Bharti

488

4

Deep Mitra

488

5

Manish Singh

487

JAC 10th Result 2023 Gender-Wise Statistics 

Gender

Pass Percentage 

Girls

95.54%

Boys

95.19%

Overall pass percentage

95.38%

JAC 10th Result 2023 District-Wise Statistics 

Districts 

Pass Percentage 

Kodarma

99.04%

Hazaribagh

98.15%

Giridih

97.63%

Chatra

97.46%

E. Singhbhum

97.31%

Jharkhand 10th Result 2023 Division-wise number of students 

Division

Total Numbers 

1st Division

269913

2nd Division

126563

3rd Division

11083

JAC 10th category-wise result 2023 statistics

This time, a total of 2,79,339 students from the General category appeared, out of which 2,64,732 students (94.77%) cleared the exams this time. Check the complete details in the table: 

Category 

Number of students appeared

Passed

General

2,79,339

2,64,732

Scheduled Caste (SC)

17,582

16,850

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

49,038

46,599

Backward Class (BC)

57,326

55,904

JAC Board 10th Result 2023 Overall Statistics 

Overview 

Total Numbers 

Total Registered

433643

Total appeared

427294

Total passed

407559

JAC Board 10th Toppers List 2022

Last year, the top 6 rankers in the state secured 490 marks. Check the table below for more details: 

Student Name

Marks

Abhijit Sharma, Tannu Kumari, Taniya Sah, Riya Kumari, Nisha Verma, Nishu Kumari

490

Rahul Ranjan Tiwari, Sweta Kumari Gupta

489

Shivam Kumar, Rina Kumari, Khushi Kumari, Vishal Kumar Sharma, Abhijit Kumar, Manisha Kumari

488

Nandni Gupta, Kumar Prince, Ritu Kumari

487

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Merit List, Check Number of Students in rank-wise 

Last year, 10 students were placed under rank 5. Check the table for more details: 

Ranks

Number of students 

JAC 10th Marks 

5

10 students

486

6

15 students

485

7

18 students

484

8

20 students

483

9

29 students

482

10

38 students

481

Previous Year’s JAC 10th Pass Percentage

Check the last few year’s pass percentage and total numbers of students appeared in the board exam: 

Years

Total Appeared

Overall Pass %

2022

3,99,010

95.60%

2021

4,33,571

95.93%

2020

3,85,144

75.01%

2019

4,38,256

70.77%

2018

4,00,000

59.1%

2017

4,50,000

57.91%

2016

3,67,295

67.54%

2015

3,06,034

85%

2014

2,12,084

82%

2013

1,55,395

79%

Jharkhand Board 10th Result Boy’s and Girl’s Pass Percentage 

Years

Girls Pass %

Boys Pass %

2022

95.50%

95.71%

2021

95.96%

95.90%

2020

74.25%

75.88%

2019

68.67%

72.99%

2018

57.29%

61.79%

2017

55%

60.88%

2016

65.03%

70.03%

2015

83%

84%

2014

80%

81%

2013

78%

78%

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next