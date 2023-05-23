JAC 10th Toppers List 2023: Shreya Songiri Tops Jharkhand Board Class 10, Check Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details

JAC 10th Toppers List 2023: Students can check their Jharkhand board matric marksheet at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jagran Josh. They can go through the article to know the names of toppers, passing percentage and other statistical details here

JAC 10th Toppers List 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) releases the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of the class 10th result. Students can check Jharkhand board matric results online at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 10th roll number and roll code in the login window to download the marksheet. With a total of 4,33,718 students registered, an impressive 95.38% have passed the 10th exam. Those who score the highest marks have been placed on the merit list.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 95.60%. A total of 3,73,893 students passed in class 10 exam out of which 2,25,845 got first division, 1,24,000 passed with second division, and 23,524 were in third division in Jharkhand Matric results 2022.

Jharkhand Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the JAC 10 Result

The board releases the names of toppers along with the Jharkhand JAC result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:

Ranks JAC 10th Toppers Name Toppers Marks 1 Shreya Songiri 490 2 Saurabh Kumar Paul 489 3 Diksha Bharti 488 4 Deep Mitra 488 5 Manish Singh 487

JAC 10th Result 2023 Gender-Wise Statistics

Gender Pass Percentage Girls 95.54% Boys 95.19% Overall pass percentage 95.38%

JAC 10th Result 2023 District-Wise Statistics

Districts Pass Percentage Kodarma 99.04% Hazaribagh 98.15% Giridih 97.63% Chatra 97.46% E. Singhbhum 97.31%

Jharkhand 10th Result 2023 Division-wise number of students

Division Total Numbers 1st Division 269913 2nd Division 126563 3rd Division 11083

JAC 10th category-wise result 2023 statistics

This time, a total of 2,79,339 students from the General category appeared, out of which 2,64,732 students (94.77%) cleared the exams this time. Check the complete details in the table:

Category Number of students appeared Passed General 2,79,339 2,64,732 Scheduled Caste (SC) 17,582 16,850 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 49,038 46,599 Backward Class (BC) 57,326 55,904

JAC Board 10th Result 2023 Overall Statistics

Overview Total Numbers Total Registered 433643 Total appeared 427294 Total passed 407559

JAC Board 10th Toppers List 2022

Last year, the top 6 rankers in the state secured 490 marks. Check the table below for more details:

Student Name Marks Abhijit Sharma, Tannu Kumari, Taniya Sah, Riya Kumari, Nisha Verma, Nishu Kumari 490 Rahul Ranjan Tiwari, Sweta Kumari Gupta 489 Shivam Kumar, Rina Kumari, Khushi Kumari, Vishal Kumar Sharma, Abhijit Kumar, Manisha Kumari 488 Nandni Gupta, Kumar Prince, Ritu Kumari 487

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Merit List, Check Number of Students in rank-wise

Last year, 10 students were placed under rank 5. Check the table for more details:

Ranks Number of students JAC 10th Marks 5 10 students 486 6 15 students 485 7 18 students 484 8 20 students 483 9 29 students 482 10 38 students 481

Previous Year’s JAC 10th Pass Percentage

Check the last few year’s pass percentage and total numbers of students appeared in the board exam:

Years Total Appeared Overall Pass % 2022 3,99,010 95.60% 2021 4,33,571 95.93% 2020 3,85,144 75.01% 2019 4,38,256 70.77% 2018 4,00,000 59.1% 2017 4,50,000 57.91% 2016 3,67,295 67.54% 2015 3,06,034 85% 2014 2,12,084 82% 2013 1,55,395 79%

Jharkhand Board 10th Result Boy’s and Girl’s Pass Percentage