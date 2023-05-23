JAC 10th Toppers List 2023: Shreya Songiri Tops Jharkhand Board Class 10, Check Pass Percentage, City and School-wise Details

JAC 10th Toppers List 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) releases the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of the class 10th result. Students can check Jharkhand board matric results online at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 10th roll number and roll code in the login window to download the marksheet. With a total of 4,33,718 students registered, an impressive 95.38% have passed the 10th exam. Those who score the highest marks have been placed on the merit list.
|
Jharkhand Board (JAC) 10th Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)
|
Jharkhand Board (JAC) 12th Science Result 2023 - Declared (Result Available Here)
Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 95.60%. A total of 3,73,893 students passed in class 10 exam out of which 2,25,845 got first division, 1,24,000 passed with second division, and 23,524 were in third division in Jharkhand Matric results 2022.
Jharkhand Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the JAC 10 Result
The board releases the names of toppers along with the Jharkhand JAC result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:
|
Ranks
|
JAC 10th Toppers Name
|
Toppers Marks
|
1
|
Shreya Songiri
|
490
|
2
|
Saurabh Kumar Paul
|
489
|
3
|
Diksha Bharti
|
488
|
4
|
Deep Mitra
|
488
|
5
|
Manish Singh
|
487
JAC 10th Result 2023 Gender-Wise Statistics
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
Girls
|
95.54%
|
Boys
|
95.19%
|
Overall pass percentage
|
95.38%
JAC 10th Result 2023 District-Wise Statistics
|
Districts
|
Pass Percentage
|
Kodarma
|
99.04%
|
Hazaribagh
|
98.15%
|
Giridih
|
97.63%
|
Chatra
|
97.46%
|
E. Singhbhum
|
97.31%
Jharkhand 10th Result 2023 Division-wise number of students
|
Division
|
Total Numbers
|
1st Division
|
269913
|
2nd Division
|
126563
|
3rd Division
|
11083
JAC 10th category-wise result 2023 statistics
This time, a total of 2,79,339 students from the General category appeared, out of which 2,64,732 students (94.77%) cleared the exams this time. Check the complete details in the table:
|
Category
|
Number of students appeared
|
Passed
|
General
|
2,79,339
|
2,64,732
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
17,582
|
16,850
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
49,038
|
46,599
|
Backward Class (BC)
|
57,326
|
55,904
JAC Board 10th Result 2023 Overall Statistics
|
Overview
|
Total Numbers
|
Total Registered
|
433643
|
Total appeared
|
427294
|
Total passed
|
407559
JAC Board 10th Toppers List 2022
Last year, the top 6 rankers in the state secured 490 marks. Check the table below for more details:
|
Student Name
|
Marks
|
Abhijit Sharma, Tannu Kumari, Taniya Sah, Riya Kumari, Nisha Verma, Nishu Kumari
|
490
|
Rahul Ranjan Tiwari, Sweta Kumari Gupta
|
489
|
Shivam Kumar, Rina Kumari, Khushi Kumari, Vishal Kumar Sharma, Abhijit Kumar, Manisha Kumari
|
488
|
Nandni Gupta, Kumar Prince, Ritu Kumari
|
487
JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Merit List, Check Number of Students in rank-wise
Last year, 10 students were placed under rank 5. Check the table for more details:
|
Ranks
|
Number of students
|
JAC 10th Marks
|
5
|
10 students
|
486
|
6
|
15 students
|
485
|
7
|
18 students
|
484
|
8
|
20 students
|
483
|
9
|
29 students
|
482
|
10
|
38 students
|
481
Previous Year’s JAC 10th Pass Percentage
Check the last few year’s pass percentage and total numbers of students appeared in the board exam:
|
Years
|
Total Appeared
|
Overall Pass %
|
2022
|
3,99,010
|
95.60%
|
2021
|
4,33,571
|
95.93%
|
2020
|
3,85,144
|
75.01%
|
2019
|
4,38,256
|
70.77%
|
2018
|
4,00,000
|
59.1%
|
2017
|
4,50,000
|
57.91%
|
2016
|
3,67,295
|
67.54%
|
2015
|
3,06,034
|
85%
|
2014
|
2,12,084
|
82%
|
2013
|
1,55,395
|
79%
Jharkhand Board 10th Result Boy’s and Girl’s Pass Percentage
|
Years
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
2022
|
95.50%
|
95.71%
|
2021
|
95.96%
|
95.90%
|
2020
|
74.25%
|
75.88%
|
2019
|
68.67%
|
72.99%
|
2018
|
57.29%
|
61.79%
|
2017
|
55%
|
60.88%
|
2016
|
65.03%
|
70.03%
|
2015
|
83%
|
84%
|
2014
|
80%
|
81%
|
2013
|
78%
|
78%