SBI PO 2020: Preparation Tips & Strategy to score high marks in Prelims Exam

SBI PO Preparation Tips 2020: Last minute preparation tips are here for SBI PO Prelims 2020 Exam! The State Bank of India will be conducting the second round of SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam on 31st December 2020, 2nd, 4th & 5th January 2021. Want to score above the expected 2020 SBI PO Prelims cut-off? Start preparing without any further delay and crack the SBI PO Prelims 2020 exam in the first attempt itself with these preparation tips and exam strategies. The SBI PO Prelims 2020 Admit cards are available on official website of State Bank of India (SBI).

SBI PO Exam is conducted in three phases – Preliminary, Mains, and Group exercise and Interview. The Preliminary Examination is held online and consists of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each. These 100 objective questions are asked from three different sections:

Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration (Minutes) English Language 30 30 20 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Total 100 100 60

The SBI PO Preliminary Examination holds penalty for every wrong answer marked by the candidate. A wrong answer costs one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question. You can avoid this situation by preparing well and practicing diligently.

SBI PO 2020 Online Preliminary Examination 31st December 2020 2nd, 4th & 5th January 2021.

How to prepare for SBI PO Exam 2020? • Know the exam syllabus & exam pattern

• Learn about the level of questions from previous year data

• Revise through short video tutorials

• Build a section-wise strategy to attempt the exam

• Analyse mock tests you have attempted & identify your weak areas

• Brush up your basic skills in English grammar, Comprehensions, Antonyms and Synonyms

• Read newspaper daily

• Regular practice is mandatory to evaluate your numerical ability and problem-solving skills

• Avoid spending too much time in any question, jump to next question instead

• Guesswork should be very limited to avoid negative marking

Last minute tips for SBI PO Prelims 2020 are given below in-detail:

1 ‒ Learn about the level of questions from previous year data

Candidates should focus on revision of critical topics (and question-related to those topics) rather than studying new topics at the last moment.

You can easily learn about the critical topics for SBI PO Prelims 2020 from the analysis of previous year’s exam.

From the complete syllabus of SBI PO prelims, candidates should put maximum effort on topics with maximum weightage in SBI PO Prelims exam.

2 ‒ Revise with short video tutorials

A number of video tutorials are available on the internet for bank exam preparation. Short video tutorials (less than 5 minutes) are very helpful for revision.

Jagranjosh.com has also provided few video tutorials on the important topics. With the help of these video tutorials, you can revise the important topics of SBI PO Syllabus in a very short amount of time (a few hours)

Link of video tutorials for last-minute revision of SBI PO Prelims 2020 (Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, Reasoning Ability) are given below:

3 ‒ Build a section-wise strategy to attempt the exam

This year, there is fixed time to attempt each section. In order to attempt maximum questions, you should have a clear-cut strategy to attempt each section.

For example, if you are going to attempt Reasoning Ability section then it must be pre-decide in your mind that what types of questions you will solve first in this section.

For example, one can devote first five minutes to puzzles based questions, next 2 minutes to direction based question and so on.

4 ‒ Analyse mock tests you have attempted

A day before (or days before) the exam candidates should focus more on revision rather than attempting the new mock tests. Revise questions and mock test which you have already attempted. If you feel problem in any particular concept then take help of the video tutorials again. Don’t attempt too many mock tests at the last moment.

5 ‒ Prepare yourself for possible distractions during the exam

As you will attempt the paper, chances are there that examiner might come close to you and look at you or your computer screen. There might be some other similar distractions in the exam. These things might be annoying to some people and may hamper their performance in the exam.

Candidates need to mentally prepare themselves to overcome these distractions so that you can focus on attempting questions only.

6 ‒ Guesswork should be very limited

In SBI PO Prelim 2020 there will be negative marks (of 0.25) for each incorrect response. Generally, guesswork is not recommended in bank recruitment exams and there is very little probability that you will mark the correct answer out of 5 options for each question. However, in some questions (in which you have a little doubt about the correct option) you can take the calculated risk and exercise guesswork.

7‒ Avoid spending too much time in any question while attempting the exam

While attempting exam, don’t get stuck in any question. If you are unable to understand the question in 30 seconds, then leave that question. Be very careful while attempting questions based on puzzles in SBI PO Prelims 2020. If you want to learn the best way to attempt puzzle based questions then take help of the video tutorials.

Last but not the least; don’t forget to carry necessary documents and report in the examination centre before the reporting time (before 15 to 30 minutes). Recently, many candidates were not allowed to appear for SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 because some don’t have necessary documents and some others were not able to report in time.

These are some last minute tips for SBI PO prelims exam 2020. With hard work and dedication any average candidate can qualify in preliminary exam of SBI PO Recruitment 2020.