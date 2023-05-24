WBCHSE HS Result 2023 (12:30) at wbchse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal 12th Current and Previous Year Toppers, Pass Percentage, Marks

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 will be released at 12:30 P M. Check West Bengal 12th Result Download Link, Toppers, Pass Percentage, How to Download, Marks and Other Details

WBCHSE 12th Result 2023: The State Education Minister of West Bengal, Bratsya Basu has scheduled the result for 12th Class Students at 12.30 PM. However, the press conference will begin at 12 PM. Students who appeared in WB 12th Exam can download WBCHSE Result from the official website of the 'West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)' including www.wbchse.wb.gov.in and www.wbresults.nic.in. WB 12th marks can be checked on Jagran Josh Website.

Latest on WB 12th Result 2023

- WB 12th Result 2023: Documents Required to Check West Bengal 12th Result 2023

The candidates should keep their admit card with them as the result can be checked using the roll number

WB 12th Previous Year and Current Year Data

The candidates can check the result data for 2022 and on the basis of which we have mentioned the expected numbers for 2023.

Details WB 12th Result 2022 WB 12th Result 2023 Total Pass Percentage 88.44 % 85 to 95% Girls Pass Percentage 86.9 % 85 to 90% Boys Pass Percentage 90.19% 85 to 95% Students Appeared 7,44,655



8 Lakhs Toppers Marks 498 Marks out of 500 (99.6%) 497 to 499 Marks

How to Check WB 12th Marks 2023 ?

You can choose any of the following methods to download West Bengal 12th Marks:

Download WB 12th Result From Official Website

The result will be available on the website of WBCHSE

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.wbresults.nic.in and www.wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on ‘West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023’

Step 4: Provide your roll number

Step 5: Select ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Download WBCHSE 12th Marksheet 2023.

WB 12th Grading System 2023: Check Marks and Grades

The grades will be given from A+ to D. Students can check their grades as per their marks.

Grades Marks A+ 80 to 100 Marks A 60 to 79 Marks B 45 to 59 Marks C 30 to 44 Marks D Below 30 Marks

WB 12th Marksheet 2023: How to Get Original Certificate?

The marksheet will be distributed to the representatives of the schools on May 31, 2023. The list of camps for the distribution of mark sheet and certificates is below:

Details on West Bengal 12th Marksheet 2023

Name Roll Number Name of the student Grades obtained Qualifying status Subject-wise Marks Percentage Marks obtained in theory and practical exam Total marks

West Bengal Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023

West Bengal Board 12th Compartment Date sheet will be released for the candidates after a few days of the result. The exams are expected in the month of June or July 2023.

WB 12th Result Overview 2023

Name of the Board West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Exam Name West Bengal Higher Secondary Exam 2023 Class 12th Number of Students Appeared 8 Lakhs WBCHSE 12th Passing Marks 30% of the total marks, i.e. 30 marks out of 100 marks in each of the compulsory subjects WBCHSE 12th Exam Date March 14 to 27 2023 WBCHSE 12th Result Date May 24, 2023 WBCHSE 12th Result Time 12 PM Login credential Roll Number Official Website wbchse.wb.gov.in

