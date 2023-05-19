TN 10th Result 2023 Today: Check Tamil Nadu SSLC and HSC Results Link, Grading System, and Marks

TN 10th Result 2023 to be released on May 19 at 10:00 am. Candidates can check here Direct Link to Download Tamil Nadu Board SSLC and +1 HSC Results, Grading System, Topper list, Pass Percentage and more.

TN SSLC, HSC Result 2023: Only 45 minutes are left! Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (DGE, Tamil Nadu) to announce the results of Class 10th and 11th. TN SSC HSC result to be announced at 10 am. The TN 10th result 2023 to be announced online at - tnresults.nic.in. Along with the TN 10th result 2023, the DGE also announce the TN Class 11th result.

As per the DGE official notification, students of 10th Class can download TN SSLC Result at 10 AM while students of 11th class can download TN +1 HSC Result at 2 PM.



The official notification reads, "SSLC and HSE(+1) Examination Results expected on Friday, 19th May 2023 SSLC Class Xth @ 10:00 A.M. & HSE(+1) @ 02:00 P.M."

Latest on TN Board Result 2023

TN SSLC Result 2023: Result will be declared for both Private and Regular Candidates

TN SSLC Result 2023: Less than an hour is left! Keep your hall tickets ready.

TN SSLC Result Link 2023

TN Board 10th Result is available on the official website of the board i.e. www.tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org and www.dge.tn.gov.in. The direct TN10th result link is available here for so that candidates can check and download marks sheet and marks memo. The candidates can visit the provided links in order to check their individual marks and qualifying status.

TN Board Result Download Link 1 tnresults.nic.in TN Board Result Download Link 2 dge1.tn.nic.in TN Board Result Download Link 3 apply1.tndge.org TN Board Result Download Link 4 dge.tn.gov.in

TB Board Result 2023 Overview

The details regarding the TN10th result exam and result can be checked in the table provided here.

Board Name Directorate of Government Examination Exam Name TN SSLC Examination 2023 TN +1 Examination 2023 Type Result TN SSLC Exam Date 06 to 20 April 2023 TN SSLC Result Date TN10th result: 19 May 2023 at 10 pm TN11th result: 19 May 2023 at 3 pm Number of Students in TN SSLC Exam 9 Lakhs TN HSC +1 Exam Date March 14 to 05 April 2023 TN HSC +1Result Date 19 May 2023 at 2 PM Number of Students in TN SSLC Exam 8 Lakhs Result Website for TN10th and 11th result tnresults.nic.in

TN Board Grading System for 10th and 11th Class

Students can check their Grades according to their scored marks below:

A1 Grade for Marks from 91 to 100 A2 Grade for Marks from 81 to 90 B1 Grade for Marks from 71 to 80 B2 Grade for Marks from 61 to 70 C1 Grade for Marks from 51 to 60 C2 Grade for Marks from 41 to 50 D Grade for Marks from 33 to 40 E1 Grade for Marks from 21 to 32 E2 Grade for Marks from 20 & Below

What are the other methods to Check TN Public Exam Results 2023

Method 1: TN 10th Result 2023 - Download TN SSLC and TN +1 HSC Result 2023 From Official Website The steps provided in this article can be followed in order to check the result status of the students of 10th and 11th Class: Step 1. Go to the website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.) Step 2. Click on ‘SSLC Examination Results 2023’ or ‘HSC+1 Examination Result 2023’ Step 3. Provide your Roll Number in the empty fields. Step 4. Download TN 10th Marks or Download TN 11 Marks Method 2: TN 10th Result 2023: Download TN SSLC +1HSC Result From APP Another way to download TN Board SSLC +1HSC Result is through mobile application Step 1: Get your smartphone and download “TN SSLC Result 2023” app from Google Play Store Or App store. Step 2: Open the App Step 3L Go to “View your Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023” or “ “View your Tamil Nadu +1HSC Result 2023”. Step 3: Feed your Roll Number in the provided space and click on “Submit”. Step 4: Now you can download TN SSLC Mark Sheet or TN +1 HSC Marksheet 10th Result 2023 Method 3: TN 10th Result 2023I: Download TN Board Result for 10th and 11 via Message TN Board is also serving results through text message or SMS for which the easy steps are given below: Step 1: Open the messaging application on your smartphone. Step 2: Just Type “TN BOARD REGISTRATION NUMBER DATE OF BIRTH” into the create message box. Step 3: Send this message to 09282232585 Step 4: You will get your marks on your phone

TN Board Supplementary Exam 2023 Details

A supplementary exam will be conducted for those who fail the exam. The exams are expected in the month of July or August 2023. A fee of Rs. 175 will be charged for the exam.



TN Board Reevaluation 2023

The re-evalaution will be done for the students who are not happy with the result. Students will required to apply online with some payment.

TN Board Mark Sheet for SSLC and +1HSC: How to Get Original Marksheet

The original marksheet will be available after the declaration TNBSE will issue the original mark sheet to the students through their respective schools. Students advised to contact their schools.

TN 10th Topper List 2023

The topper list of the exam will be available as soon as the result is announced in a press conference.